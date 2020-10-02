EU research project PROMOTioN presents final project results

Technologies for a meshed HVDC offshore wind energy transmission grid in Europe are ready for use – political will and action at all stakeholder levels is needed now.

As coordinator of the EU-funded Horizon 2020 project “Progress On Meshed Offshore HVDC Transmission Networks” (PROMOTioN), DNV GL has played a pivotal role in bringing all the partners together and aligned to deliver on the project objectives. Over the course of 4.5 years, leveraging its independent technical expertise, industry contacts, and project management skills, DNV GL has successfully navigated the project through organisational changes, the departure and entry of new partners, and the premature finishing and creation of new work packages. All amidst a rapidly changing contextual landscape of increasing renewable energy targets, increasing global competition, large consolidations and take-overs in the offshore wind and HVDC technology industry, and political upheaval.

In addition to the coordinator role, DNV GL has made a substantial contribution to several work packages. To begin: a complete test environment for HVDC circuit breakers including test requirements, test procedures and a test circuit were developed by DNV GL engineers based on simulation and demonstration. Similarly, DNV GL engineers contributed to a guide for the specification of HVDC gas insulated switchgear and developed a test environment for the long-term qualification of this type of technology. Secondly, DNV GL researchers developed and demonstrated a black-box model validation method for wind turbine generator of HVDC converters based on a harmonic impedance spectrum scan by means of controller-hardware-in-the-loop real-time simulation. Thirdly, a comprehensive socio-economic welfare based cost benefit analysis methodology for offshore transmission system development was created by DNV GL consultants. DNV GL has made significant contributions to the technical recommendations in the final deployment plan, and led the feasibility studies of several real potential multi-terminal HVDC pilot projects. Finally, DNV GL has driving the targeted dissemination of the main recommendation to key stakeholders such as national Ministries, North Sea TSOs, ENTSO-E, the North Sea Energy Cooperation, North Sea Wind Power Hub, T&D Europe and WindEurope.

