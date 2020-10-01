Wind energy in Russia, Vestas’ wind turbines reinforces its market leadership

Vestas has been awarded a 252 MW order for five wind energy projects in Russia from WEDF (Wind Energy Development Fund), a joint investment fund created on a parity basis by PJSC Fortum and JSC RUSNANO. With this sixth order from its framework agreement with RUSNANO and Fortum to supply wind energy solutions in Russia, Vestas increases its footprint in the country to a total capacity of more than 1 GW, underlining the company’s leading position in the growing Russian renewable sector.

Located in the Volgograd and Astrakhan region, the projects will consist of V126-4.2 MW wind turbines combined with 87m towers and long-term Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service contracts, maximising power production while at the same time offering competitive levelised cost of energy.

“We are delighted to continue our strong collaboration with our valued business partners WEDF, PJSC Fortum and JSC RUSNANO. Reaching 1 GW of order intake in Russia, means a milestone for Vestas and clearly demonstrates how we, together with our local partners, strengthen the renewable energy sector in the world’s fourth largest energy market”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third of 2021 and commissioning start is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.