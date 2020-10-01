Repsol begins to generate electricity in the Aragón wind farm

Repsol has completed a new milestone and has begun to generate electricity from wind sources with the connection to the grid of Delta’s first wind turbines, one of its two large wind projects located in Aragon.



Delta is made up of eight wind farms located in Zaragoza and Teruel and a total of 89 wind turbines with 335 MW of installed power. The construction and commissioning of this facility, which is already pouring its first megawatt hours of 100% renewable energy into the grid, has been completed in less than 12 months and has required an investment of 300 million euros. This project is expected to enter commercial operation by the end of the year, according to the planned schedule. During its development, there have been tips with 600 workers.



Delta will produce 992 GWh of clean energy per year, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 300,000 homes, and will prevent the emission of one million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.



Repsol emphasizes that on December 2, it announced that it was guiding its strategy to be a net zero emissions company in 2050, in accordance with the Paris Agreement, thus becoming the first in its sector to undertake this ambitious goal.



Delta is part of this strategy, one of Repsol’s seven renewable projects in the Iberian Peninsula which, in different stages of development, add up to more than 2,300 MW and, together with the 2,952 MW of total installed capacity that the company currently has , consolidate Repsol as a relevant player in the generation of low-emission electricity.



After Delta, Repsol began in April the construction of the Kappa photovoltaic park, in Manzanares (Ciudad Real), with an investment of 100 million euros and a total installed power of 126 MW, and in July it began to build its largest photovoltaic park, Valdesolar , in the municipality of Valdecaballeros (Badajoz). This project will have a total installed power of 264 megawatts (MW) and an investment of 200 million euros. Together, these three projects – Delta, Kappa and Valdesolar – add up to an investment of 600 million euros and will represent almost 800 MW in operation in 2021.



In addition, Repsol includes in its portfolio Delta 2, made up of 26 wind farms located between the provinces of Huesca, Zaragoza and Teruel, with 860 MW; the PI wind farm, located between Palencia and Valladolid, which will have a total installed capacity of 195 MW; and another photovoltaic park in Cádiz (Sigma), with 204 MW. The company also participates in the Windfloat Atlantic floating wind farm, on the north coast of Portugal, with a total installed capacity of 25 MW.



“All these projects are located in areas with very favorable production conditions for each type of technology. The energy they generate will serve to supply the needs of the company and its current portfolio of electricity and gas customers, which amounts to more than of a million, “says the company.