Vestas secures orders for 712 MW of wind power on four continents

Vestas has secured orders for wind turbines totaling 712 MW for onshore wind projects in Chile, Russia, Egypt and China.

The largest of the four contracts were awarded in Russia, followed by Egypt, with customers in each market placing orders for 252 MW of wind turbines.

In Russia, the Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF), jointly owned by the Finnish company Fortum Oyj and the Russian nanotechnology company Rusnano, commissioned wind turbines for five wind farms in the Volgograd and Astrakhan region.

The contract represents the sixth order signed under a previous framework agreement with Vestas.

The five projects will feature V126-4.2 MW wind turbines with 87-meter towers, which Vestas expects to deliver in the third quarter of 2021. Commissioning is scheduled to take place in the following quarter of that year.

The second order of 252 MW will go to Egypt for the Gulf of Suez I wind project promoted by the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA).

The European Investment Bank, the European Commission, the German development bank KfW and the French development agency AFD will jointly finance the company.

Under the contract, Vestas will supply and install 70 V105-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW power optimized mode and service the project for three years.

The Gulf of Suez I wind farm is scheduled to start operations in 2023.

Vestas also confirmed receiving the order for turbines from Mainstream Renewable Power for the 109 MW Ckani wind project in Chile, which the Irish developer placed about a month ago.

Ckani is one of three wind projects that Mainstream developed as part of the second phase of its 1.3 GW Andes Renovables wind and solar platform in the South American country.

Vestas’ contract includes the supply and installation of 26 pieces of the V150-4.2 MW turbine and the operation and maintenance (O&M) services of the wind farm for 20 years.

The Ckani wind farm is expected to reach commercial operation in 2021.

In China, the turbine maker booked a 99 MW order from an undisclosed customer. The unnamed project will use 30 units of V155-3.3 MW turbines. The order includes a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract.