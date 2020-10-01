American Wind Energy Association Launches Sixth Annual Safety Campaign

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today kicks off the U.S. wind industry’s annual safety campaign. Stand Tall, this year’s October campaign, will focus on sprains and strains. With a record 120,000 Americans employed in bringing affordable, clean wind energy to communities across the country, workplace safety is more important than ever. AWEA’s safety data shows that sprains and strains from handling, lifting, or carrying are among the top injuries in the wind turbine generator.

To get the word out about best safety practices, AWEA today launched an on-demand webinar in which Adam Simoes, Workplace Services Director, Occupational Therapist, County Physical Therapy, LLC discusses the importance of dynamic stretching and provides details on the benefits for wind workers. The webinar also provides an overview of sprains and strains, symptoms, and ways to prevent injury.

“American wind power is always seeking to improve workplace safety culture as our wind workers head out every day to provide clean, reliable electricity for millions of Americans,” said Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO. “AWEA is proud to today launch Stand Tall, our sixth consecutive October safety campaign, as we lead this concerted workplace safety effort.”

During the safety campaign, AWEA is providing materials to help reduce sprains and strains and to increase the safety of wind workers. Supporting materials for the Stand Tall Safety Campaign include:

· On-Demand Webinar: Featuring Adam Simoes, Workplace Services Director, Occupational Therapist, County Physical Therapy, LLC

· Training material: PowerPoint presentation

· Two hard hat stickers

· Two posters

· Fitness for Work Guidelines

· Tasks in the Nacelle Video

· Dynamic Stretching Video