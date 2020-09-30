Vestas surpasses 1 GW of EnVentus orders with 95 MW project in USA

Vestas has secured an order for 17 V150-5.6 MW wind turbines for a wind farm in the USA. The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The order takes Vestas’ announced firm order intake for the EnVentus platform to 1,090 MW since winning the first project in the third quarter of last year. Introduced in early 2019, the Enventus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customisation needs more efficiently through advanced modularity.

The project and customer are undisclosed per the customer’s request.