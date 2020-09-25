Wind energy in Greece, Vestas’ wind turbines for 144 MW wind farm

TERNA ENERGY has placed a 144 MW order for the Karystia wind project in the prefecture of Evia, Greece. The contract includes the supply and installation of 40 V105-3.45 MW wind turbines delivered in 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are proud to collaborate with TERNA ENERGY on the Karystia wind project, which enjoys one of the highest wind speeds in Greece. Our V105-3.45 MW wind turbine has an extremely robust design,specifically created to optimise energy production in high wind conditions. With this technology, we expect the wind park to make a significant contribution to the country’s energy transition”, says Marios Zangas, Head of Vestas Hellas.

Turbine delivery is planned for the second and third quarter of 2021, whilst commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2022.

Vestas pioneered the Greek wind market with its first turbine installation in 1986 and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the company’s official establishment in the country. This new order also consolidates the company’s leading position in the country with approximately 1.8 GW of wind turbines installed and close to 50 percent of market share.