This Wind Turbine Will Power The World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Last December, when Time magazine listed the Haliade-X among the best inventions of 2019, it was just one in a series of milestones for the mighty machine — the most powerful offshore wind turbine in operation today. Following its moment in the media spotlight, the Haliade-X proceeded to set a world record by generating 288 megawatt-hours of electrical energy in a single day.

Now it’s passed another landmark: Today the GE Renewable Energy signed the first contract for the spinning champion, agreeing to supply 190 Haliade-X 13 MW wind turbines for Dogger Bank A and Dogger Bank B, the first two phases of what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea some 130 kilometers off the English coast.