The Danish Energy Agency (AED) and the World Bank (WB) held in this capital a discussion forum on the roadmap for the development of offshore wind energy in Vietnam and the recommendations for the Indochinese country.

Speaking the day before at the event, Hoang Tien Dung, director of the Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of Vietnam, said that his Government is committed to developing a sustainable energy industry and attaches great importance to the National Development Plan of electricity.



For this reason, Vietnam highly values ??the advice of Denmark and the World Bank, traditional partners of the country with extensive experience in the sector, he stressed.



For his part, Kim Hojlund Christensen, Danish Ambassador accredited to Hanoi, expressed his country’s aspiration to share with Vietnam his knowledge and experience acquired during 30 years of developing offshore wind energy.



Meanwhile, Anton Beck, director specialized in global cooperation of the AED, stressed that the aforementioned industry is booming in Vietnam and the partners of the Southeast Asian country aspire to boost the progress of the line not only quickly but also in the direction correct.



According to a conference report, with great potential, estimated at 160 gigawatts (GW) within five to 100 kilometers from the coast, Vietnam has favorable conditions to develop offshore wind power.



Studies conducted by the AED and the World Bank also predicted that until 2030, Vietnam will be able to put 10 gigawatts of that energy into operation.



The workshop also covered a wide range of topics of interest, from the point of view of the project developer to the supply chain and investors. The topics discussed at the meeting provided a comprehensive picture of the future of wind energy in the Vietnam Sea.