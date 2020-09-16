Wind energy Production Will Help South Africa’s Economic Recovery – Sawea

The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) was reacting to the National Energy Regulator’s (Nersa) endorsement of the ministerial determination to procure additional power of just over 11,800 megawatts.

It was reacting to the support of the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) to the ministerial determination to acquire additional energy of just over 11,800 megawatts.



The ministerial determination of Section 34 provides for the acquisition of 6,800 megawatts of solar and wind energy sources.



Sawea CEO Ntombifuthi Ntuli welcomed the move that will add more renewable energy to the grid.



“The push towards renewable energy in South Africa remains a high priority for the government’s economic recovery plans, making this year’s Windaba especially relevant to the sector,” Ntuli said in a statement Wednesday.



Deputy Director General for Mineral Resources and Energy Jacob Mbele said developers were ready to participate in the bidding process.



“Our goal is for us to have one of the first requests for proposals issued by the end of this year,” he said.



The department said the acquisition of more than 11,800 megawatts was in addition to the 2,000 megawatts already being acquired under the Independent Power Producer Risk Mitigation Program issued to the market in August.