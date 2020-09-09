The construction of wind turbines is in full swing at the Azov wind farm

Construction work at the Azov wind farm in Russia’s Rostov region is at an advanced stage, and specialists from Enel Green Power are playing a key role.

Wind turbines are currently being built at Enel Russia’s Azov wind farm, which is located in the country’s Rostov region. This follows the installation of their foundations. The wind farm consists of 26 turbines (covering a total area of 133 hectares) with a capacity of approximately 3.5 MW each.

The wind turbines are the final stage in the construction of a wind farm. Next comes commissioning and the subsequent supply of electricity to the grid.

The construction of wind turbines is being carried out by Russian and international specialists from Enel Green Power, the Enel global business line that is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables around the world.

Enel Russia was awarded the 90 MW Azov WPP project as the result of the 2017 government tender for the construction of wind generation facilities with 1.9 GW of total installed capacity.

The wind farm will be able to generate about 320 GWh annually, thereby preventing the emission of approximately 250,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Enel Russia’s overall investment in the Azov wind farm amounts to approximately 132 million euros. The wind farm is on the list of priority investment projects drawn up by the Governor of the Rostov region.

In addition to Azov WPP, Enel Russia is also developing two other wind projects: Kolskaya WPP (201 MW) in the Murmansk region and Rodnikovskaya WPP (71 MW) in Stavropolskyi Krai.

The total amount of investment in these three projects is around 495 mln euros. This is yet another example of the Company’s commitment to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), namely SDG 7 (“Affordable and Clean Energy”) SGD 12 (“Responsible Consumption and Production”) and SDG 13 (“Climate Action”).