GCX index acknowledges EDP Renewables among the 50 global companies most committed to sustainability

The index, compiled up by Boersen AG, includes EDP Renewables thanks to its contribution to mitigating climate change and promotion of renewable energies in emerging markets.

This recognition comes after the firm’s inclusion in the FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability, CDP and Forum Ethibel indexes.

EDP Renewables (EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has been listed on the prestigious Global Challenges index (GCX) as one of the main drivers behind sustainability through its products and services around the world.

The index is compiled by Boersen AG, the main stock exchange operator in Germany, and contains 50 securities from globally active companies with a specific focus on sustainability. The inclusion of EDPR marks the recognition of the company’s contribution to mitigating climate change and its efforts to support the transition towards a more sustainable electricity system, while also promoting the development of renewable energies in emerging markets. At the same time, this recognition underscores the guarantees put in place by the company to minimise the social and environmental risks of its operations.

Rui Antunes, Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability for EDP Renewables, stated: “Our inclusion in a globally recognised index such as GCX motivates us as a company to continue driving towards a responsible environmental transition all around the world. It also positions us as one of the best listed companies, capable not only of generating value for our investors, but of doing so in a sustainable way that supports a more environmentally-friendly economy.”

EDPR is committed to the environment, sustainable development and good governance. The company’s efforts have been acknowledged through its inclusion in various sustainability and environmental indices, including FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability, CDP and Forum Ethibel, and in rankings such as Top Employer and Bloomberg Gender Equality, among others.