Wind energy in Mozambique, EleQtra starts the first wind farm

The private infrastructure development company EleQtra has just started construction works on the Namaacha wind farm in southern Mozambique. With a planned capacity of 120 MW, the facility should be commissioned within 3 years.



Work is beginning on the Namaacha wind project site in southern Mozambique. The project is being carried out by EleQtra. The private infrastructure development company, which operates in sub-Saharan African countries, will develop a wind power plant with a capacity of 120 MW. The company says the project will take place in two phases. The first wind farm will have a capacity of 60 MW; the second will add another 60 MW.

Commissioning in 2023



The Namaacha wind project is expected to come online in about 3 years. The EleQtra company plans to invest about $ 280 million (almost 20 billion Mozambican meticals) for its implementation. The electricity generated by the wind farm will be sold to the state company Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed with EleQtra. The director of the wind project, Pedro Coutinho, explains that the wind farm will be connected to the Boane substation, near the capital Maputo.



The development of the Namaacha wind farm was approved in 2018, following an agreement signed between the Mozambique Energy Fund (Funae) and EleQtra. In the same year, the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded EleQtra a grant to carry out feasibility studies for this 120 MW wind project. The studies were carried out by Australian consulting firm Worley Parsons.



Inès Magoum, afrik21.africa