The state of Piauí will have more wind energy complexes

Votorantim Energia announces investments in new wind power complexes that will be located in Serra do Inácio. The wind farm projects will have an installed capacity of 409.2 MW and will begin construction in the first quarter of 2021, with the start of operations scheduled for 2022.

The wind turbines acquired by the company will be produced at the Vestas factory, located in the city of Aquiraz (CE), and will begin to be delivered from the second half of 2021.

The Joint Venture (JV) formed by Votorantim Energia and the Canadian fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) advances in the construction of one of the largest renewable energy clusters in Brazil. Continuing with its expansion strategy, the company signed a contract with Vestas, a world leader in the production of wind turbines, to supply 93 state-of-the-art wind turbines and maintenance services for the Ventos do Piauí II and Ventos do Piauí III complexes, until 2040.

The new wind energy complexes, located in Serra do Inácio, a region between the states of Piauí and Pernambuco, are part of the JV’s investment plan in renewable energy assets. The projects will have an installed capacity of 409.2 MW and will begin construction in the first quarter of 2021, with the start of operations scheduled for 2022. When they are ready, they will increase the installed capacity of the JV to approximately 1 GW in that region, what you also consider. the Ventos do Piauí I and Ventos do Araripe III complexes, already in operation.

Since 2017, Votorantim Energia has invested in solar energy generation studies in the same region as the Ventos do Piauí I wind farm, to analyze the advantages of combining sources in a hybrid project, contributing to regulatory advances for this type of energy. initiative. The Ventos do Piauí II and Ventos do Piauí III complexes were designed with a view to a possible future expansion with the generation of solar energy

Serra do Inácio is located in the municipalities of Curral Novo and Betânia, in Piauí, Araripina, Ouricuri and Santa Filomena, in Pernambuco.