ENGIE’s Wind Power Plant in Bahia is among the ten most efficient wind farms in Brazil

The Northeast region registered wind energy generation records during the month of August, with a strong contribution from ENGIE Brasil Energía. Two of the company’s wind farms in operation in Bahia (Umburanas 6 and Umburanas 8) ranked second and fourth in the ranking of the 10 most efficient projects in Brazil.

ENGIE is investing in the second phase of the Campo Largo Wind Farm Project, which includes 361.2 MW of installed capacity in 86 wind turbines. Wind farms are being implemented in the interior of Bahia, in the municipalities of Umburanas and Sento Sé.



The month of August 2020 was marked by record wind power generation records with wind turbines in Northeast Brazil. On August 6, the system reached a capacity factor of approximately 71.6%, producing an average of 9,049 MW, enough to supply 94% of the electricity demand in the entire region, according to data from the National System Operator. Electric (ONS). ENGIE was part of this milestone with its plants located in Ceará and Bahía, which add 899.3MW of installed capacity. On this day, ENGIE, through its wind farms in the Northeast, produced around 754 MW on average, which represented 8.3% of all wind energy generated in the region. ENGIE’s Umburanas wind farm reached a 94% capacity factor in a record day.



On August 22, a new record was registered, with a maximum generation of 10,169 MW, with a capacity factor of 81%, enough to supply 97% of the demand in the entire Northeast region, more than 18 million homes. ENGIE, on this day, produced an average of 613.4 MW, equivalent to 6.6% of the wind generation in the Northeast. The Umburanas operation achieved a capacity factor of 78.57%.





“Our local operation and maintenance team is on a mission to maintain the high availability of wind turbines to take advantage of the force of the winds. The result of the wind farms performance is the result of a planning that assigns preventive maintenance stops for moments with less wind intensity, in addition to having predictive failure analysis systems and good practices aimed at operational excellence ”, says Mario Cusatis , Northeast Regional Manager of ENGIE Brasil Energia. In addition to the local equipment, the plants also have 24-hour supervision from the Generation Operation Center, located in Florianópolis / SC, at the company’s headquarters.



In Bahia, two wind farms were positioned in the operating ranking of the 10 most efficient projects in Brazil in May, among the 633 wind farms measured for the period. The Umburanas 6 and Umburanas 8 parks ranked second and fourth, respectively. The data comes from the Electric Power Chamber of Commerce (CCEE), compiled and published by the ePowerBay portal, forming the Wind Operating Ranking.



ENGIE Brazil has 945.7 MW of wind energy in operation in the country, the plants are located in Ceará, with the Trairi Wind Farm (259MW), and in Bahia, with the Umburanas Wind Farm (360MW) and Campo Largo Phase 1 (326.7MW). When it comes into commercial operation, the Campo Largo Phase 2 Wind Farm, which is being implemented in the interior of Bahia, in the municipalities of Umburanas and Sento Sé, will add 361.2MW, bringing ENGIE to a total of more than 1.3GW of installed capacity. from the wind source.





ENGIE is the largest private electric power producer in Brazil, with its own installed capacity of 9,775 MW in 56 plants, which represents around 6% of the country’s capacity. The Group has 90% of its installed capacity in the country from clean, renewable sources with low greenhouse gas emissions.



ENGIE also operates in the commercialization of energy in the free market and is among the largest distributed photovoltaic generation companies. The company also has a complete portfolio of integrated solutions responsible for reducing costs and improving infrastructure for companies and cities, such as energy efficiency, energy monitoring and management, management of electricity supply contracts, public lighting, HVAC systems, telecommunications, security . and urban mobility.



With 2,300 employees, ENGIE obtained revenues of R $ 9.3 billion in the country in 2018.



The Group is a world benchmark in low-carbon energy and services. To tackle climate change, our ambition is to become a global leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy for our clients, particularly businesses and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions “as a service”. With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of imaginative builders, committed every day to harmonious progress.