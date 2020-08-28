Wind power in Brazil, Vestas wind turbines for a 409 MW wind farm

Vestas has received an order for 409 MW wind turbines from the UTE between Votorantim Energia and the Canadian fund CPP Investments for the Ventos do Piauí II and Ventos do Piauí III wind projects, in Serra do Inácio, in the state of Piauí, Brazil.



The contract includes the supply and commissioning of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreements, designed to ensure optimized performance over the life of the wind power project. .



Vestas recently announced that it had surpassed 10 GW in firm orders for V150-4.2 MW wind turbines globally and with this order Vestas has secured almost 3.5 GW of orders for the wind turbine variant in Brazil, underlining the excellent adjustment of the V150-4.2 MW with the wind conditions of the country.



Delivery of the wind turbines will begin in the second half of 2021 and commissioning is scheduled for 2022.