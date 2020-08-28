The manufacturer of wind turbine blades Aeris for wind energy applies for IPO registration

The producer of blades for wind turbines Aeris requested this Thursday the registration for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), a movement that arises as a result of the growing demand for wind power generation in Brazil and in the world.

The operation will allow 12 current individual shareholders to sell auctions in the business and also for Aeris to raise new funds, which will be used to modernize its two factories and increase its capacity, currently around 4,000 shovels per year, part of it for export.

Created in 2010, Aeris has its two plants in the Pecém complex (CE). The company claims that around 70% of Brazil’s wind potential is within 500 kilometers of these units, where it produces equipment for Vestas, General Electric, Nordex and WEG. In the first semester, Aeris’ net income totaled R $ 753 million, an increase of 127% compared to the same period last year. It states that in 2023 it aims to be one of the 500 largest companies in the country.

The Aeris move comes on the heels of rising global demand for wind power generation as a way to halt the warming trend in the atmosphere caused by fossil fuel consumption. In the prospectus, Aeris cites studies by Wood Mackenzie, noting that the growth of wind generation in the world will present an annual expansion of 4% from 2019 to 2029.

Furthermore, the company wants to take advantage of the fact that Brazil is considered the country with the best geographical conditions in the world for the generation of wind energy. “It is believed that wind energy will present a significant cost reduction in the coming years due to the increase in power of the wind turbines that are marketed today,” says the company, whose IPO will be coordinated by BTG Pactual, XP, Morgan Stanley, Santander Brazil. Citi and Safra.