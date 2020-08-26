Voltalia will build a wind power plant in Brazil for the Japanese group

The French power company Voltalia announced on Tuesday the signing of a contract that includes the development, construction and operation of a wind farm in Brazil that will supply all production to the Japanese multinational TODA.



Construction of the wind power project in Rio Grande do Norte, with about 28 megawatts of capacity, is expected to begin this year, with commercial operation estimated for July 2021, Voltalia said in a statement.



The agreement includes an eight-year service provision contract for the operation and maintenance of the plant, substation and associated transmission lines, according to the French company.



The announcement of the operation comes amid a growing search by Brazilian companies to ensure wind energy to supply their operations, which has generated business opportunities for energy companies present in the country.



“The contract reflects Voltalia’s ability to offer competitive and complete projects, from development and construction to operation… we are energy producers, we know what adds value to our assets and we want to offer the best solutions adapted to the needs of assets. and we want to offer our customers the best solutions, “Voltalia CEO Robert Klein said in a note.



The wind farm will be installed in the region of the Serra Branca complex, developed by Voltalia, with full potential to host projects of up to 2.4 gigawatts of wind power capacity.



Nordex wind turbines



German wind power equipment manufacturer Nordex said it would provide an order to supply the turbines for the wind farm that Voltalia will build for TODA.



The company said the agreement involves eight wind turbines of its model AW 132/3465 for one plant, which will have a total capacity of 27.7 megawatts. The contract also includes a service provision for the machines for 15 years.



The deal was closed with TODA Energia do Brasil, a subsidiary of TODA Corporation of Japan, which has activities in various sectors, including renewable energy in Japan, Southeast Asia and Africa, according to Nordex.



The manufacturer said the wind turbines will be installed in 120-meter concrete towers produced at its Areia Branca unit in Rio Grande do Norte.