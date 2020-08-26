RWE completes installation of foundations and export cables at Triton Knoll offshore wind farm

RWE has taken a major step towards first power generation in 2021 at Triton Knoll by completing the installation of the 90 foundations for the wind turbines and two 50-kilometer-long export cables connecting the offshore and onshore electrical systems. The successful installation was achieved during one of the project’s most challenging times due to the impact of Covid-19, and was completed within the planned summer delivery period. With a planned commercial operation date of the first quarter of 2022, the Triton Knoll wind farm will have an installed capacity of 857 megawatts (RWE prorated share: 509 MW), capable of supplying green electricity equivalent to annual demand of more than 800,000 UK households.

The Triton Knoll offshore wind farm is located more than 20 miles off the Lincolnshire coast. It is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%), and RWE is leading the wind farm construction and long-term O&M works, on behalf of the partners of the project. The total volume of planned investment amounts to approximately £ 2 billion.

Triton Knoll received a Contract for Difference (CfD) from the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in September 2017. A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ørsted, under which the company will take 100 % of the energy produced by the wind farm, complements the Triton Knoll CfD, mitigating any uncertainty about market prices during the first 15 years of operation of the wind farm.

RWE is the second largest player in offshore wind power globally with ambitious plans for further growth.

RWE has significant experience in the UK offshore wind market with nine wind farms in operation. Other offshore development projects, such as the 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, 100% owned by RWE, underline the company’s growth ambitions in this country.

Tom Glover, Commercial Director of RWE Renewables and Country Chair of RWE UK said: “The UK is one of the most important markets for RWE, where we have significant growth ambitions in offshore wind. Following in Triton Knoll’s footsteps will be our 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, which has a potential investment value of around £ 3 billion. We are also looking forward to developing a number of projects to expand our existing offshore wind farms in the UK, in relation to the opportunities arising from The Crown Estate’s latest round of leasing. “

In addition to the UK, RWE’s focus for offshore growth is in other core markets in Europe, as well as the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. In Germany, the company is currently building its Kaskasi offshore wind farm (342 MW, 100% RWE). RWE’s development portfolio consists of offshore opportunities with approximately 7 GW, not including core tenders, which the company is considering at the top.

“With the installation of all foundations and the export cables, we have successfully completed a key offshore construction phase at Triton Knoll. The Triton Knoll team and our suppliers have shown a great commitment to reach this milestone within schedule, whilst coping with the many challenges posed by the Corona pandemic. We now look forward to installing the first 9.5 MW offshore turbines in early 2021. Throughout, the safety and welfare of everyone working on the project remains our top priority.” Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Operating Officer Wind Offshore Global of RWE Renewables