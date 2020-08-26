Four wind turbines from the future Arrecife Wind Farm arrive in Lanzarote

The Island Water Consortium of the Cabildo de Lanzarote has received the four wind turbines of the future Arrecife Wind Farm exploded, reports this Tuesday the website of the Conejera Institution.



It should be noted that the material arrived a few days ago at the Port of Los Mármoles from Germany, but that until today it has not been possible to undertake the unloading operation due to the strong wind and the poor state of the sea, and that in a few days the transfer will be carried out. to its final destination to proceed with assembly and installation.



The president of the Cabildo, María Dolores Corujo, celebrates the arrival of these pieces since “they represent a fundamental step to have the Arrecife Wind Farm in operation at the end of the year and continue promoting the commitment to an energy model that prioritizes energy clean, renewable, efficient and inexhaustible, help curb climate change and guarantee a greener and more sustainable future for this planet ”.



The Arrecife Wind Farm, executed by the company Elecnor, will have 9.2 megawatts of total power through four wind turbines, and its energy produced will be poured into the Consorcio del Agua electrical substation, connected to the Callejones electrical substation of Red Eléctrica de España .



The four new wind turbines will have a hub height of 85 meters and a rotor diameter of 71 meters, reaching a height of 120 meters with the blades, estimating that the energy generated in the Arrecife Wind Farm will be 27,150 MWh / year or 2,951 equivalent hours. yearly.



The note recalls that on October 5, the works began in the Arrecife Wind Farm and that the concreting of the foundations is carried out between July and August to, once finished, continue with the assembly of the wind turbines, mechanical first and electric after.



The Lanzarote Water Consortium was the beneficiary for the 2019-2020 period of the Fdcan funds – Canary Islands Development Fund – for the execution of the ‘Renewable Energy Installation Program and Distribution Networks included in the Lanzarote Strategy 2016/2025’ .



This Wind Farm is a project included in the line of aid for Low Carbon Economy projects, in electricity production facilities with wind and photovoltaic technologies, located in non-peninsular territories, co-financed by the European Feder Fund to achieve a more economical clean and sustainable under the motto ‘A way to make Europe’.