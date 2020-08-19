Nordex to manufacture 26 wind turbines in Brazil for new wind energy project

Nordex received an order from its new client, COPEL – Companhia Paranaense de Energia, for the supply and construction of 26 AW132 / 3465 wind turbines in Brazil. The order also includes the maintenance of the machines, with a 20-year contract. The 90 MW “Jandaíra Copel” wind farm will be built in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near the city of Jandaíra, in eastern Brazil.

Nordex will manufacture the 26 wind turbines at its production unit in Simões Filho. The Go Eco Green21 report states that the new wind turbines will be built on 120-meter concrete towers, which the Group will manufacture at its local factory in Areia Branca, not far from the site. The company will also supply the rotor blades locally. The completion of the wind farm is scheduled for 2022.

Copel – Companhia Paranaense de Energia – generates, transmits, distributes and markets electricity, in addition to providing telecommunications services. The Company is one of the largest electric power companies in Brazil. The Company’s position in the sector is the result of 65 years of experience and technical competence in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric energy.