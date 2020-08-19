Vestas wins 443 MW landmark wind energy deal in the UK

SSE Renewables, a leader in renewable energy in the UK and Ireland, has placed a 443 MW order for the Viking wind project on the Shetland Islands in the Northern Atlantic. With this landmark deal, Vestas reinforces its presence in the UK onshore wind market, where we have installed more than 2,000 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than 4 GW. The Viking wind project will be Vestas’ largest stand-alone wind park order in Europe to date.

The project marks a significant step forward for onshore wind in the UK at a time when renewable energy is setting new records providing almost 40 percent of the UK’s electricity. It shows that onshore wind is one of the most cost-competitive energy sources in the UK today and it underlines its ability to play a key role in the UK government’s ambition to bring all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Vestas will supply SSE Renewables with 103 V117-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW Power Optimised Mode. By using a turbine model known for its ability to withstand extreme wind conditions, this solution is an exceptional fit for the site’s strong winds that will maximise energy output for the site and simultaneously lower the levelised cost of energy. As part of the long-term service agreement for the Viking project, Vestas has the ambition to establish a Shetland Island based service organisation providing high quality employment opportunities supported by an apprentice programme.

“This contract represents another significant milestone for our Viking project. We are delighted to be working with Vestas again with whom we have a significant track record of project delivery. The optimised V117-4.3 MW machines provide the durability and performance that we require to ensure that Viking delivers to its full potential. Viking will be the largest onshore wind farm in the UK by output and will bring significant economic opportunities to Shetland and beyond”,says Paul Cooley, Director of Capital Projects at SSE Renewables.

“We are pleased to continue our cooperation with SSE Renewables, an excellent partnership that dates back 20 years. The Viking project creates a highly competitive business case for our customer and sends a strong signal for economic growth and green recovery in Shetland Islands, the UK and beyond”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “It is an honour for us to contribute to the success of this landmark wind project”.

Viking wind farm will harness the excellent wind conditions on the Shetland Island to produce almost 2 TWh of energy each year – enough to power almost half a million homes annually and reduce carbon emissions by half a million tonnes each year. When complete, it will be the UK’s largest and most productive onshore wind farm in terms of annual electricity output, playing a crucial role in contributing towards the UK and Scotland’s net zero targets.

The order includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution, lowering turbine downtime and thereby optimising energy output.

Deliveries and commissioning are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.