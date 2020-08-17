Engie assembles wind turbines at Campo Largo Wind Power Plant

A new scenario is emerging at the top of the mountain, in the municipality of Umburanas. Those who arrive at the site can already see how the first wind turbines of the Campo Largo wind farm are taking shape. The first segment of the tower, equipment to support the wind turbine, was erected on January 29 and began a new phase of the project, the assembly. The teams are currently working on 18 towers, in different stages of installation.

“The electromechanical assembly represents a significant stage in the second half of the work, since it includes all the main components, such as: tower, nacelle, hub and blades. It complements the previous phase, that is, the cranes use the platforms and the steel towers are embedded in the concrete foundations on which we worked throughout 2017 ”, said the project manager, Murilo Boselli. The wind turbine towers are being manufactured in the city of Jacobina. Made of steel, they are divided into four segments, which together are 89 meters high.

“When the assembly of the main components of some towers is completed, we will begin the commissioning of the wind turbines, a phase in which they will be tested and shortly after, the wind energy will begin to be generated,” said the manager. In its first phase, the Campo Largo wind farm will have 121 wind turbines, with a total installed capacity of 326.7 MW, and should start operating commercially in January 2019.

Engie is committed to sustainable growth to face the great challenges of the energy transition towards a more decarbonized, decentralized and digitized world. Engie aspires to become a leader in this new world of energy by focusing on three key activities for the future: low-carbon production, especially from natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure and efficient solutions adapted to needs. of all your customers (people, companies and regions). Customer satisfaction, innovation and digital solutions are the guiding principles of ENGIE’s development.

Present in some 70 countries, Engie has 150,000 employees worldwide and had revenues of € 66.6 billion in 2016. Listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI), the Group is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, BEL 20, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and EuronextVigeoEiris – World120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

In Brazil, ENGIE is the largest private electricity producer in the country, operating an installed capacity of 10,898.8 MW in 31 plants throughout Brazil, which represents around 6% of the country’s capacity. From its installed capacity in Brazil from clean, renewable sources with low greenhouse gas emissions, a position that has been reinforced by the construction of new wind farms in the Northeast and by one of the largest hydroelectric plants in the country, Jirau (3,750 MW), located on the Madeira River, in which ENGIE has a 40% stake.

The Group also operates in the distributed solar generation area and offers services related to energy, engineering and systems integration, working on the development of telecommunications and security systems, public lighting and urban mobility for smart cities, infrastructure and industry. of oil and gas. With 2,100 employees, ENGIE had sales of R $ 7 billion in Brazil in 2017.