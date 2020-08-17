Copel buys wind energy and solar power for 13 years in Brazil

The state power trading unit Copel signed 13-year contracts to purchase future production of solar and wind power plants that will generate 600 megawatts of capacity.

By contracting, for the start of the supply from 2023, the purchase event for Copel Mercado Livre was carried out.

Copel Mercado Livre reported that the qualification period in the second stage of Public Chamada 01/2020 is closed, which aims to buy special incentivized energy from new ventures for future delivery for 1,970 MW of power enabled by wind and solar sources in the South, Southeast and Northeast submarkets.

For the CEO of the company, Franklin Miguel, with the expectation that the event will be quite competitive in terms of expressive volume of requests.