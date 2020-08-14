New interactive map of the industrial centers of wind energy in Spain

AEE has produced an interactive map that includes the 227 wind power facilities spread over 16 of the 17 Autonomous Communities.



With this tool, in addition to providing useful information about our industrial centers, AEE wants to highlight the role of the Spanish wind power industry as one of the main hubs for wind power manufacturing in the world. The map provides information on the location and activity of each of the facilities.



As the third largest exporter of wind turbines and fifth in terms of installed wind energy in the world, Spain is the leader thanks to a competitive industry in terms of price and quality, flexible and efficient with high added value of wind energy products. Spain is one of the main wind power manufacturing hubs in the world, having in our country more than 200 industrial centers spread throughout the national geography, covering 100% of the wind value chain. Thanks to these figures, the wind energy sector is one of the strategic sectors for the country’s economy.



Different Spanish wind facilities such as tower and blade factories, maintenance facilities, components, and assembly and logistics factories are located on AEE’s interactive map. In addition, the main ports with wind activity are located. The detailed information of each facility lists the name of the company, the specific activity carried out, the category to which it belongs and the town where it is located.

https://www.aeeolica.org/sobre-la-eolica/la-eolica-espana/mapa-de-instalaciones-eolicas