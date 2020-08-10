Rovco to survey Erebus floating wind energy project

The Simply Blue Energy and Total Blue Gem Wind joint venture has contracted Rovco to carry out inspection work for the wind turbines of the 96 MW Erebus floating offshore wind farm in the Celtic Sea off Wales.

The work, 45 km off the Pembrokeshire coast, will begin this month and will consist of geophysical and environmental investigations of the site to assess the seabed and subsurface conditions both at the wind farm and along potential cable routes to the coast.

Erebus Project Managing Director Hugh Kelly said: “We are delighted to have awarded this contract to a British company very capable of our project in the Celtic Sea.

“We want to make sure the local supply chain is involved as much as possible.

“It is also positive to see that low-carbon value creation continues during the Covid-19 difficulties.”

Rovco CEO Brian Allen said: “We are very excited to work on the consent survey and to help Blue Gem Wind inform the design of this floating offshore wind farm.

“We have supported the offshore wind sector throughout its life cycle, using our in-house technology, and being awarded this project is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“We are aware of the exponential growth seen in the sector and we seek to provide a high-end service and be a key local supply chain asset for future site research projects across the UK from our Bristol and Edinburgh locations.”