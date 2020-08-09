Concentrated Solar Power Video Tutorial

The tutorial consists of 48 videos in total, grouped in seven thematic blocks. After introducing to the basics of concentrating solar power (CSP), the course units impart substantial knowledge and practical experience about quality control and project planning in CSP plants. The video language is English.

Unit 0: Welcome and Introduction

Unit 01: CSP Technologies

Unit 03: Fundamentals of Qualification and Optimization

Unit 04: Measurement Techniques I: Photogrammetry

Unit 05: Measurement Techniques II: Deflectometry

Unit 06: Measurement Techniques III: Thermal Performance Testing

Unit 07: CSP Project Planning

(Not available online is “Unit 02: Solar Resource”.)

The video presentations were produced in the year 2012 within the enerMENA project, which spread knowledge on concentrating solar technologies and trained technicians and engineers in the countries of the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa). The project was coordinated by DLR and received funding from the German Foreign Office.

DLR Institute of Solar Research