Wind power generation in July reached 4,121 GWh with 17.1% of production in Spain

Wind energy generation with wind turbines in July reached 4,121 GWh, 19.8% more than the same period last year, and accounted for 17.1% of national production, according to data provided by Red Eléctrica de España ( REE). From January to July, wind farm production covered 20.8% of demand.



REE has published the electricity demand corresponding to July, the first full month after the end of the state of alarm due to COVID-19. 37.9% of the generation in July was of renewable origin and 60% was produced from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent like wind energy, PV and concentrated solar power. From January to July, renewable generation reaches 44.7% of the national electricity balance.



July national electricity demand is estimated at 23,298 GWh, 3.8% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and the temperatures are taken into account, the figure decreases 4.8% compared to July 2019.



The decrease in July is less pronounced than in previous months compared to the same period in 2019, and continues to show a recovery in terms of energy consumption, given that during the period of the state of alarm (from March 15 to 21 June), demand was 13.3% lower in the Spanish electricity system compared to the same period in 2019.



In the first seven months of 2020, demand is estimated at 143,507 GWh, 7.5% less than in 2019. In this case, once the influence of calendar and temperatures has been corrected, demand is 7.6% lower to that registered in the same period of the previous year.



In the peninsular electricity system, the demand for July is estimated at 22,038 GWh, 2.9% lower than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and the temperatures are taken into account, the demand is 3.9% lower than that of July 2019.



In the first seven months of 2020, the demand for electrical energy in the Peninsula is estimated at 135,903 GWh, 7.1% less than in 2019. In this case, once the influence of calendar and temperatures has been corrected, demand It is also 7.2% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year.



During this month and according to estimated data today, 38.7% of the peninsular generation was of renewable origin and 61.9% came from technologies that do not emit CO2 equivalent. For its part, wind registered 3,966 GWh, 20.8% higher than in July last year, and contributed 17.2% to the mix.



Demand for electrical energy fell 26.8% in the Balearic Islands and 9.4% in the Canary Islands in July. In this month, renewables and emission-free technologies represented 26.7% of the Canarian generation.