Bosch and Vattenfall sign 12-year contract for solar power

Vattenfall and Bosch have signed a corporate power purchase agreement, PPA, for solar power in northern Germany.

Vattenfall will supply Bosch with renewable electricity for twelve years from a 10 Megawatt solar park that Vattenfall is currently planning to build in the region of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in north-eastern Germany.

The supply contract includes that Vattenfall will manage the balance energy risk, deliver a high forecast quality and ensure the availability of the solar park.

The commissioning of the park is scheduled for beginning of next year and the delivery of electricity to Bosch is planned to start in the first quarter of 2021. The park will be built without government funding.

“We are very pleased to have signed a contract with Bosch. This project underlines our ambition to become a leading provider of renewable corporate PPAs,” says Christine Lauber, Director Sales and Origination Germany in Vattenfall.

“Vattenfall wants to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. This applies to our own operations and also to our partners in industry that we want to support in achieving their sustainability goals,” says Lauber.

Bosch, the leading global supplier of technology and services, has the ambition to become climate neutral at the end of 2020, and until 2030, to gradually improve the quality of its CO? neutral position by further investing in the supply of renewable energies and in energy efficiency measures. This long-term contract with Vattenfall will contribute to Bosch’s strategy.