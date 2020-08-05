Wind energy in Russia, NovaWind started the Marchenkovskaya wind farm in Rostov

JSC NovaWind, which belongs to the Rosatom Corporation, has started the construction of the Marchenkovskaya wind farm in the Rostov region. The total capacity of the future wind power plant will be 120 MW. 48 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.5 MW each will be installed, and on average their annual production is expected to be around 402 GWh.



The volume of investments for the construction of the wind farm is more than 16 billion rubles (about 218 million dollars).



To date, more than 40 units of heavy construction machinery, along with more than 100 technical and engineering workers and specialists, are already working on the site. Preliminary static studies and soil carrying capacity studies were carried out, and the delivery of the foundation materials has begun. In addition, two concrete manufacturing plants were installed with a total capacity of 170 cubic meters of concrete per hour. Work on the construction of wells and foundations for future wind turbines is also progressing.

NovaWind is a wind energy division of the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation ROSATOM, which is responsible for the implementation of all wind power projects. In total, by 2023, the companies that make up NovaWind will build wind energy plants with a total capacity of 1 GW.