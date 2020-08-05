Wind energy in Cuenca, ENDESA connects 51 MW wind farm

The 51 MW wind power plant, located in Motilla del Palancar and which will generate more than 144 GWh per year, has involved an investment of 57 million euros.

Within the Endesa plan for the Creation of Social Value (CSV, Creating Shared Value) associated with the construction of this wind farm, actions have been proposed to improve the City’s energy efficiency and improve the area’s employability with development of training courses in renewables.

Endesa, through its renewable energy division Enel Green Power Spain, has connected a 51 MW wind farm in the town of Motilla del Palancar, in the province of Cuenca, to the electricity grid. The investment associated with this project amounts to 57 million euros and will reach an annual production of 144 GWh, avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 95,000 tons of CO2 per year.







The development of this park, made up of 17 3MW wind turbines with unit power, has been based on Enel Green Power’s “Sustainable Construction Site” model, which includes the installation of photovoltaic solar panels on each site to cover part of its energy needs, waste separation, and use of water storage tanks. Once the construction works are completed, both the photovoltaic panels and the water-saving equipment will be donated to the municipalities where the projects are located for public use.







For the construction of this park, various innovative tools and techniques have been used, drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of turbine components, advanced digital platforms and software solutions to remotely monitor and support the different activities and commissioning of the plant. These solutions enable faster, more accurate and more reliable data collection across activities, increasing overall construction quality and facilitating communication between teams on and off site.







All the renewable energy construction plans are accompanied by their corresponding CSV Plans (Creation of Shared Value). CSV plans are designed together with environmental agents and their ultimate objective is to maximize the socio-economic impact that projects have in the community. Among the CSV plans, among other actions, the incorporation of local labor is prioritized, as well as the hiring of restaurant services and accommodation for workers in the area.



In the specific case of Motilla del Palancar, the actions contemplated within the Endesa CSV Plan for this municipality, designed in collaboration with the local authorities to establish priority actions, consist of:











3.2kW photovoltaic donation (solar panels, inverter, batteries, protections and auxiliary components) to be located in the Municipal Scale.

Replacement of 100 points of light from public lighting to led in some of the streets of the town.

Efficient lighting of the soccer field, through the installation of LED projectors, in the 4 lighting columns of the field.







For the execution of these projects, the hiring of local companies selected by the City Council has been prioritized and will mean significant cost savings on the town hall’s electricity bill by improving energy efficiency.







In addition, within these CSV actions, to improve the employability of the inhabitants of the area, a 90-hour course of Maintenance and Operation of renewable plants has been taught, in which 17 people have participated.



The construction of this renewable capacity responds to Endesa’s strategy of fully decarbonising its generation mix in 2050, a process for which, according to the company’s latest Strategic Plan, the next milestone of reaching 10.2 GW of Renewable installed capacity in 2022, compared to 7.4 GW at the end of 2019, with a total investment of around 3,800 million euros.







Endesa currently manages, through EGPE, more than 7,507 MW of installed renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,711 MW are from conventional hydraulic generation; and the rest, 2,796 MW, are from wind (2,362 MW), solar (352 MW), mini-hydro (79 MW) and other renewable sources (3 MW).







Enel Green Power, within the Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables worldwide, with a presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with an installed capacity of over 46 GW in a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative plant technologies renewable energy.