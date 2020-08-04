CIP to establish wind energy operations and maintenance center in Taiwan

The Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is cooperating with several Taiwanese companies to build a wind energy operations and maintenance center in the Changhua district in central Taiwan.



On July 31, the CIP, and Taiwan’s Reiju Construction and CECI Engineering Consultants signed an agreement to build an operations and maintenance center, local media reported. The agreed wind power project is valued at Taiwanese dollars 210 million (US $ 7.2 million).



The center will be built in an area near the Changhua fishing port, and is expected to be completed by 2021.



The CIP noted that, in terms of personnel, equipment and materials, it will be necessary to work with local Changhua companies. Taiwanese firms will be in charge of 80 percent of the project, according to the report.



According to Chang Cheng-yueh, president of Reiju Construction, the facility is expected to begin operations in October 2021. The center will also have offices for maintenance personnel and storage space.



In March, the CIP began construction of two wind farms between 13 and 15 kilometers off the coast of the Changhua district that will have a capacity of almost 600 MW. The Danish company aims to have the first phase of the project ready for commercial operations in the second quarter of 2022.