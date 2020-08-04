Wind energy in Yucatan, Vive Energía inaugurates the Peninsula Wind Farm

Generating benefits for the environment, the Peninsula Wind Farm was put into operation, on land located between the Mérida-Progreso and Chicxulub-Progreso highways.

The undersecretary of Energy of Yucatan, Juan Carlos Vega Milke, during a visit to the Peninsula Wind Park, commented: “This wind farm is an important milestone for the State of Yucatan because it reaffirms our commitment to support the development of sustainable projects in the State , in collaboration with local communities and multiple stakeholders. “

This is the second wind power park of the company Viva Energía, which it carries out in coordination with the Chinese wind company, Envision Energy, as it is also in charge of the Eólica del Golfo project, which is located in the municipality of Dzilam de Bravo.

The project will supply more than 300 Gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity per year to the Yucatan network, in accordance with the two Power Purchase Contracts (PPAs) awarded in the first and second renewable energy auctions in Mexico.

Power generation at the Peninsula Wind Farm is carried out from 36 Envision 2.5 megawatt (MW) wind turbines, which have a hub height of 120 meters and a rotor diameter of 110 meters.

The 36 wind turbines are perfect for maximizing the region’s wind energy resources with an improved cooling system and adapted to the region’s extreme conditions in terms of temperature, salinity and humidity.

Envision will be in charge of providing the maintenance service for 10 years that includes: intelligent monitoring and control, advanced predictive maintenance and on-site services.