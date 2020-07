Brazilian renewable energy company Omega Geracao SA agreed to buy wind power assets from Eletrobras do Brasil for 1.5 billion reais ($ 290.98 million).

Omega will buy Eletrobras’ 78% stake in the Santo Vitoria do Palmar wind farm, and its 99.9% stake is in play with wind power assets Hermenegildo 1, 2, 3 and Chui.