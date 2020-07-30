Wind power in Mexico, 36 Envion wind turbines for the Peninsula wind farm

Envision will install the wind turbines of the Peninsula wind farm in Yucatan, Mexico, with a capacity of 90 MW.

This wind energy project is a joint development of Envision Energy, the Mexican developer Vive Energia and the Spanish company ACS.

It will supply more than 300 GWh of electricity per year to the local grid, in accordance with the two power purchase agreements (PPA) awarded in the first and second renewable energy auctions in Mexico.

The Peninsula wind farm is powered by Envision’s 2.5 MW wind turbines, which are 120 meters high and have a rotor diameter of 110 meters. The 36 wind turbines are ideal for maximizing the region’s wind resource with an improved cooling system and adapt to the extreme conditions of the region in terms of temperature, salinity and humidity.

Envision will also provide a 10-year service agreement that offers intelligent monitoring and control, advanced predictive maintenance, and onsite services through Envision’s Latin American service team leveraging its physical presence in Yucatan, from where the company also provides services similar to Dzilam 70 MW wind farm, located 50 kilometers from the Peninsula wind farm.

“Peninsula is the second and largest Envision and Vive Energia project in Mexico,” says Rafael Valdez Mingramm, managing director of Envision Energy Latin America.

“We are proud to continue providing our best solutions in Mexico together with our strategic partners, by empowering communities with clean, affordable and safe energy,” he adds.