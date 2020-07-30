Wind energy in Germany, Nordex wind turbines for 300 MW wind farm

Nordex Group has delivered turbines for the wind farm developer UKA for the first time and completed the first construction phase of a wind farm in Germany. The 13.5 MW wind farm “Leeskow II & IV” with three N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in Lower Lusatia in Brandenburg is the first project that the Nordex Group has now completed on the basis of a framework agreement concluded with UKA at the beginning of 2020.

In the coming years, UKA will be able to call up turbines with a total volume of more than 300 megawatts for German projects, which will then be supplied and installed by the Nordex Group. The framework agreement covers different turbine types of the Delta4000 series, in addition to the N149/4.0-4.5, in particular the 5 MW turbines N149/5.X and N163/5.X.

“The Nordex Group has a very competitive turbine technology,” emphasizes Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Director of UKA. “The partnership gives us the security to complete our ready-to-build wind farm projects quickly and reliably.”

“We are pleased that, despite the pandemic and short delivery times, we have installed our first project for our new customer UKA on time. UKA is one of the largest wind farm developers in Germany. Thanks to the framework agreement, we are expanding our customer base and thus strengthening our position as one of the leading turbine suppliers in the important German market,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group.

UKA plans, builds, supports and operates wind and solar farms as well as associated infrastructure. Founded in 1999, the company is one of the leading German wind farm developers with around 50 wind farms connected to the grid and a short/medium-term project pipeline of more than two gigawatts. In addition, UKA Group companies have installed ground-mounted photovoltaic systems with a nominal output of over 258 megawatts. As a full-service provider, the group provides all services up to the turnkey handover of the facilities. Subsequently, the subsidiary UKB Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen Betriebsführung GmbH will provide optimum technical and economic support for renewable energy generation plants for decades. The UKA Group currently employs around 600 people at its locations in Meissen, Cottbus, Rostock, Lohmen in Mecklenburg, Erfurt, Magdeburg, Oldenburg, Bielefeld, Grebenstein (near Kassel) and Hanover. UKA is also currently expanding its business activities in other European markets and has opened a location in Madrid with its subsidiary UKA Iberia S.L.U. The UKA North America LLC subsidiary from Stuart (USA/Florida) is also driving promising renewable energy projects in the USA.