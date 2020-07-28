Full power at first floating wind energy project in continental Europe

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind confirms that the final of three V164 8.4 MW wind turbines is now generating power to the Portuguese grid.

The third and final V164-8.4 MW wind turbine installed on Principle Power’s semi-submersible WindFloat floating platform has now completed testing at the WindFloat Atlantic project site, and is generating clean, renewable wind power to the Portuguese grid.

The three V164-8.4 MW wind turbines are the largest commercially-operating wind turbines installed offshore on floating platforms anywhere in the world.

The wind power project site is located 20 km off the coast of Viana do Castelo in Portugal at a sea depth of 100 meters. The WindFloat Atlantic project has been developed by the Windplus consortium, made up of EDP Renewables, Engie, Repsol and Principle Power.

MHI Vestas Project Director Allan Birk Wisby said, “Achieving full power at WindFloat Atlantic is a major milestone for floating offshore wind and for MHI Vestas. This landmark has been achieved thanks to years of collaboration between the project partners, and as a result, floating offshore wind technology is now truly benefiting Portugal.”

WindFloat Atlantic is the first floating offshore wind farm in continental Europe, and will deliver an installed capacity of 25 MW, enough to deliver clean electricity equivalent to the amount used by 60,000 consumers in one year.

MHI Vestas has also been selected as preferred supplier for the “Eoliennes flottantes du golfe du lion” (EFGL) project, being developed by a consortium including WindFloat Atlantic partners EDP Renewables and Engie. The EFGL project is anticipated to utilise three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines, also sitting atop Principle Power’s WindFloat platform.