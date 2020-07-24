Siemens Gamesa strengthens its position in Chile

The company will supply 22 units of its SG 5.0-145 wind turbine for the 110 MW extension of the Cabo Leones III wind power project; The agreement also includes a 10-year maintenance contract.

Siemens Gamesa has been the chosen manufacturer for the three wind farms that make up the Cabo Leones cluster, a 599 MW wind complex that will have different technologies, from 2 MW to the latest Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform.

The order reinforces Siemens Gamesa’s leading position in the country, where it has obtained orders for 700 MW in the last 12 months.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has received a new 60-MW order to extend the Cabo Leones 1 wind project in Chile, operated by the joint venture formed by the French utility EDF Renewables Chile and Spain’s Grupo Ibereólica Renovables. Under the terms of the agreement, Siemens Gamesa will supply, transport and install 12 of its SG 5.0-145 MW turbines for the Cabo Leones 1 extension wind complex at Comuna de Freirina, in the second region of the Atacama in Chile.

Since 2017, Siemens Gamesa has successfully managed the Cabo Leones 1 wind project located on the coast in the Atacama region of Northern Chile – one of the best areas for wind resources. With a current installed capacity of 115 MW, the wind farm is equipped with 55 of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 2.1-114 MW turbines with an estimated energy production of 350 GWh per year, equaling the annual electricity consumption of 170,000 Chilean households.

“It is an honor for us that customers such as EDF Renewables and Ibereólica Ronovables renew their trust in us. It confirms that we have proven to be a reliable partner for them and that our technology and support are delivering the results they expected,” stated Jorge Lobatón de la Guardia, Onshore Managing Director Latam of Siemens Gamesa. “The project also reinforces our position in Chile, where we have been extremely successful over the past 12 months.”

Among the Latin American countries, Chile’s renewable energy transition journey has been compelling. The Chilean government has pledged to generate 70 per cent of the country’s energy from renewable sources, such as solar power and wind farms, by 2050. Renewables, therefore, are expected to play a more prominent role in the energy mix in Chile.

Siemens Gamesa will supply the turbines between November 2020 and January 2021. They are slated for commissioning by July 2021. The current Cabo Leones I extension also includes and operation & maintenance agreement for the next 12 years.