Greenko and ONYX InSight sign pact to modernise 500 wind turbines

Renewable energy developer Greenko and analytics and engineering firm ONYX Insight announced they have signed an agreement to modernise 500 wind turbines in what they termed as the first “condition monitoring retrofit” for the Indian renewable energy market.

Greenko had sought ONYX InSight technology to enhance the quality of data from the wind turbine drivetrain to enable adoption of the latest predictive analytics. ONYX InSight will install sensing equipment in a phased retrofit project across the 500 direct drive and geared turbines.

“Our current focus is driven by three key objectives: independently managing our operations and maintenance, improving turbine reliability and shaping our business for the digital future. Our partnership with ONYX InSight is the first big step towards achieving these objectives,” said Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Greenko Asset Management.

The data generated on the platform will be used to identify developing machinery failures, providing longer lead times of 6–12 months to plan for repairs. Rao said Greenko is looking forward to adopting further machine learning in addition to predictive maintenance.

As independent power producers increase capacity in India, moving towards a self-sufficient operations and maintenance strategy is necessary to maximise efficiency, reduce costs and retain investor confidence over the lifespan of the project.