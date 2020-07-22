EDF authorized to commission a wind power plant in Bahia

EDF Energias Renováveis ??do Brasil received the approval of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to begin commissioning the Ventos de São Januário 14 wind farm, for a total of 21 MW of installed capacity with wind turbines.

The wind farm is located in the municipality of Campo Formoso, in Bahia. The commercial operation will begin after the successful completion of the trial phase. The authorization was published in the Federal Official Gazette on Tuesday, July 21.

Founded three years ago in Brazil, EDF Renewables is among Brazil’s leaders in the renewable energy sector, with a total of around 1GW in wind energy and solar energy projects, already considering the initiatives that are in operation and under construction .

In May, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) authorized the purchase of five wind energy assets under development in the state of Paraíba, which were in charge of the PEC Energia of the Engeform Group, by the French multinational EDF.

The French EDF Group highlighted, as a strategic and economic justification, that the operation reflects an opportunity to increase its performance and capacity to generate energy in Brazil through renewable sources, such as wind energy.

Wind farm in RN receives financial approval of R $ 208 million by BNDES

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing for the Ventos de Santa Sofia Renewable Energies special purpose company (SPE) for the implementation of the Ventos de Santa Martina 14 wind farm, located in Rio Grande do Norte.

The wind farm is part of the Casa dos Ventos group and is one of eight located in the Rio do Vento Wind Complex, currently under construction, with 504 megawatts of total installed capacity.