Vestas wins 50 MW order for second phase of largest intertidal wind energy project in Vietnam

Vestas obtained an order for 50 MW of wind turbines with local construction company EPC, Bac Phuong JSC, for the second phase of the Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind project. This project comes after Vestas was awarded the first phase of the wind farm in December 2019. With this second phase, the 100 MW Dong Hai 1 intertidal wind farm will be the largest intertidal wind energy project in Vietnam to date.



To optimize energy production for site-specific wind conditions, Vestas will supply and supervise the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines, with ten turbines at 3.8 MW and three turbines in 4.0 MW operating modes. The project will also feature custom towers placed on reinforced in-ground foundations above sea level. Located in shallow water near the coast in B?c Liêu province, both phases of the Dong Hai 1 wind farm are strategically located to exploit the full potential of favorable wind conditions in the Mekong Delta region.



“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue working with Bac Phuong JSC on the largest intertidal wind project in Vietnam to date. Securing the order within eight months of first prize validates the company’s confidence in our solutions and shows Vestas’ potential to help scale this business case within Vietnam’s tight FIT policy timeline. ” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “This is Vestas’ seventh intertidal order, which demonstrates our ability to develop wind power solutions for near shore projects to capture unlocked wind resources from the sea, and we are excited to support to our partners in the conquest of this space. “



The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, designed to maximize power output for the project. With a performance-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.



The installation of the wind turbines is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.