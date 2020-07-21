EDF Renewables strengthens development of wind energy in Chile

EDF Renewables announces two important advances in wind energy in Chile. The first refers to the 60 MW extension of the Cabo Leones I wind farm located in northern Chile. The second refers to the allocation of land that allows up to 300 MW of wind power capacity.

These future developments are part of the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, whose objective is to double its global renewable capacity between 2015 and 2030, bringing it to 50 GW.

EDF Renewables in Chile, with its Spanish partner Grupo Ibereólica Renovables, has just obtained approval for financing the extension of its Cabo Leones I wind farm, located in the Chilean region of Atacama.

In service since 2017, Cabo Leones I will be made up of 12 additional wind turbines representing 60 MW, taking the entire wind power plant up to 175.5 MW of installed capacities. To be completed by the end of 2021, this extension will supply enough electricity to supply 163,000 Chilean homes.

Meanwhile, under the government’s auction program, EDF Renewables won a 40-year land concession in the province of Antofagasta, in northern Chile. This site, which covers more than 2,600 hectares, has the potential to generate around 300 MW of wind energy capacity, which could supply part of the electricity needs of the mining industry, which is particularly dense in this part of the producing country of largest copper in the world.

Chile is committed to having 100% renewable energy by 2040 and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

EDF Renewables currently operates a gross renewable energy capacity of 375 MW in Chile. In addition to the Cabo Leones I wind farm, the company operates two large solar parks, Bolero (146 MWp) and Santiago Solar (115 MWp).

Jean-Christophe Puech, Director of EDF Renewables Chile, commented:

“We are proud to reinforce our expansion in Chile through these two new wind projects. EDF Renewables is thus demonstrating its commitment to support Chile’s energy transition to a decarbonised model. “

EDF Renewables is a leading international player in renewable energy, with a gross installed capacity of 12.6 GW worldwide. Its development is mainly focused on wind and solar photovoltaic energy. EDF Renewables operates primarily in Europe and North America, but continues to grow by moving to promising emerging regions such as Brazil, China, India, South Africa, and the Gulf. The company has strong positions in offshore wind power, but also in other areas of the renewable energy industry, such as energy storage. EDF Renewables develops, builds, operates and maintains renewable energy projects, both for itself and for third parties. Most of its international subsidiaries carry the EDF Renewables brand. EDF Renewables is the subsidiary of the EDF Group specialized in the development of solar and wind energy.