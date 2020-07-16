Siemens Gamesa wins wind energy contract to maintain Senvion offshore wind turbines

Siemens Gamesa will maintain for five years the German offshore wind farm Trianel Windpark Borkum II, with a capacity of 200 MW. With this wind power agreement, Siemens Gamesa further reinforces its leadership position in this segment.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will service Germany’s newest offshore wind park Trianel Windpark Borkum II (TWB II). The installation of the 32 Senvion 6.33-MW turbines was completed in May 2020. TWB II has a total output capacity of 200 MW and produces clean energy for around 200,000 households per year. It is located 45 km north of Borkum. The wind park is owned by 20 municipal utilities and municipal companies from Germany and Switzerland.



“We are pleased to have Siemens Gamesa at our side, an experienced and reliable partner for the servicing and maintenance of the 32 wind turbines. With the full commissioning we have successfully completed the construction phase of the offshore wind park. Now the focus is on the resilient and trouble-free operation of the turbines,” says Irina Lucke, Technical Managing Director of Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG.



The contract signed late in June marks a double premiere. It is the first time for Siemens Gamesa to win an offshore service contract for a wind park equipped by another manufacturer and the first time Siemens Gamesa will start servicing Senvion offshore turbines since the acquisition of the onshore service business of Senvion in Europe and its intellectual property in January 2020. Since then, the company has been awarded a number of additional onshore service contracts for Senvion turbines due to its comprehensive knowledge and expertise in servicing Senvion technology. Now the first offshore contract is added to the Siemens Gamesa service fleet.



The maintenance will start on August 1, 2020. It covers full scope service for five years and includes fixed extension options. The operational base for the service campaigns will be Borkum.



Paulina Hobbs, CEO of the Service Business Unit in North Europe and Middle East at Siemens Gamesa, says: “I am thrilled to be including this contract in the service portfolio of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in Germany. This is a step into the future for us, where servicing other brands’ offshore turbines will become as much business as usual for us as servicing our own. We want to show the market we are an offshore service market leader – despite who is the manufacturer.”



With this agreement, the company is further expanding its market-leading position in offshore service by adding Senvion turbines to its growing offshore fleet of Siemens Gamesa and Adwen turbines. Siemens Gamesa is utilizing innovative service vessels and airborne solutions, leading digital capabilities and technology competencies to secure the safe, reliable and efficient operation of customers’ offshore wind projects.

* This order was signed in Q3 (April-June) of fiscal year 2020.