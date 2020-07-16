Goldwind Starts a New Chapter of the Development in wind energy Central Asian Markets

In June, 2020, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Goldwind”) has successfully won the phase-II 100MW wind power project in Zhanatas, Kazakhstan as the Top One in terms of technology, commerce and total scores in the fifth centralized bidding of China Power International Development Limited (hereinafter referred to as “China Power”) for the construction projects in 2020, and has recently entered into the Contract.

This marks that Goldwind will open a new chapter in Central Asian markets represented by Kazakhstan.

The 100MW wind power project is located in Zhanatas, Dzhambul of Kazakhstan, with the site about 9km to the downtown of Zhanatas. In the bidding process, Goldwind’s teams specialized in R&D, wind resources, products & solutions and marketing have collaborated with an excelsior attitude, constantly optimized the scheme to meet the customer demands, finally won the bid with a high score based on the product of GW 155-4.5MW and obtained the order. The significant progress of the project, not only represents Goldwind’s further development in Central Asian markets, but also leads the wind power development in Central Asian markets to the age of 4MW wind turbines.

The phase-II 100MW wind power project in Zhanatas, Kazakhstan, is Goldwind’s third wind power project in Kazakhstan, which a symbol of China-Kazakhstan friendship and sustained economic cooperation development. During the implementation of the first two projects, Goldwind has always adhered to product quality as the lifeline, attached importance to quality control and cost control, carried out delicacy management, demonstrated its outstanding capability of overall solutions and performed its supply duty for the project nicely to guarantee the effective implementation of the project. In the meantime, Goldwind has cooperated with the owners closely, helping to complement each other’s advantages and make common progress between China and Kazakhstan in view of staffing, technologies, markets and resources, etc. The successful implementation and steady operation of the two projects, not only help both parties to accumulate sufficient project-specific experience, but further help Kazakhstan to improve its local power supply capability, thus to improve its energy structure.

The Zhanatas phase-II project is expected to generate electricity of 356,400MWH every year after being put into operation, which can meet the daily power demand of more than one hundred thousands of local households in Kazakhstan, and will immediately solve power shortage in some southern areas of Kazakhstan. Based on rough calculations, as compared to thermal power of the same capacity, the project can save about 110,000-ton standard coal locally, reducing about 300,000-ton carbon dioxide emissions and nearly 140,000-ton soot emissions.

As a renewable energy enterprise that keeps a foothold in China but adopts a global vision, Goldwind has always undertaken its enterprise social responsibility, continually fulfilled its mission of “Innovating for a brighter tomorrow”, dedicated to bring more clean energies to the world by virtue of quality products & technologies, rigorous and practical work and services, thus to create a sustainable and better future for mankind.