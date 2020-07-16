Nordex wind energy receives orders for 888 megawatts of wind turbines in the second quarter of 2020

Nordex was able to obtain numerous firm orders in the second quarter of 2020 despite the difficult circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. From April to June, customers ordered 217 wind turbines for wind power projects with a combined output of 888.0 megawatts (MW) (Q2 2019: 2,003.3 MW). The intake of firm orders in the wind farm segment (excluding the service business) reached a volume of 2,531.9 MW in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: 3,038.4 MW).

Europe accounted for 83 percent of the order intake in the second quarter of 2020, with major wind farm projects in Spain and Ireland contributing to this share. Further orders were placed in Brazil (Latin America region: 17 percent). New business is clearly dominated by the current Delta4000 series of wind turbines: In the second quarter of 2020, around 65 percent of the orders were attributable to the various types of turbines on this platform; in the first half of 2020 the share was 79 percent overall.

José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, commented: “The global economy continues to be severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – as are we, our customers and suppliers, of course. It is therefore all the more gratifying that our customers are consistently moving ahead with their projects and preparing for the growing global demand for renewable energy. As a result, we expect to see strong demand for our turbines and services in the second half of the year as well.”

Nordex has installed more than 28 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 3.3 billion in 2019. The company currently has more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore wind turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.