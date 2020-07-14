American Wind Energy Association Statement on Biden Climate Plan

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement supporting the Biden campaign’s climate and clean energy plan:

We strongly applaud the Biden campaign for taking an ambitious, comprehensive approach to climate change policy that recognizes the renewable energy industry’s ability to grow America’s economy towards a cleaner environment and a more prosperous and equitable future.



As our country strives to recover from the global pandemic, racial injustices, and economic recession, this is the right moment to grow the investments and good-paying American jobs associated with renewable energy development, including the significant economic benefits, lower cost electricity bills, and diverse community support that wind energy brings to rural parts of the country.



The American wind power industry is prepared to rapidly grow its 120,000-person workforce to help our country achieve a 100% carbon-free electric grid by 2035, leading the way as other sectors of the economy begin to rely more and more on clean, affordable electricity to power businesses and communities.” – Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association