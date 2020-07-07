Application submitted for floating wind power plant in Ireland

The wind power project would have 67 wind turbines deployed in the Celtic Sea.

In 2019 the government set a target of 3.5 GW for offshore wind energy production by 2030 and a 7% per annum reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr. Val Cummins, a leading figure in offshore wind in Ireland, said: “With the new Programme for Government here in Ireland, offshore wind energy production and cuts in greenhouse gas emissions have been given renewed focus. Innovative and ambitious offshore wind energy projects such as this are vital to help us meet our goals and ensure our children benefit from a sustainable future.”

An Irish developer has submitted an application to build a floating wind farm in an area just off the coast of Kinsale.

The offshore wind farm, Emerald, will harness the wind potential of the Celtic Sea and has been proposed by developers Simply Blue Energy.

The project will allow Ireland to reduce its dependence on foreign fossil fuel imports while also creating clean and sustainable energy.

An application has been made to the Department for a license to carry out initial site investigations, in an area off the Kinsale coast.

The farm will be located in the vicinity of the Kinsale Gas field which is currently being decommissioned.

The company leasing the project have said that the floating technology will allow the turbines to be set up in deep waters which means they can be placed further off shore therefore reducing the visual impact.

The project will be delivered in phases starting with the development of 6 to 7 wind turbines with a total of 67 being deployed when complete, which would generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 803,000 Irish homes.

According to Sam Roch-Perks, Managing Director of Simply Blue Energy Ltd. “Ireland has massive unrealised potential for offshore wind energy production, particularly on the south and west coasts, and state of the art floating wind technology is the key to unlocking that potential.

“With a sea area 10 times that of our land mass, we have a chance to catch and become a leader in offshore wind energy production both in Europe and globally, allowing us to become the “Green Gulf” of renewable energy.”