Concession granted for a 250 MW floating wind power plant in Italy

Wind energy project company 7 Seas Med has been granted a 30-year maritime state concession to install a 250 MW floating wind farm in the Strait of Sicily, according to European public procurement journal Tenders Electronic Daily (TED).

The wind farm will install 25 floating wind turbines each of 10 MW.

The Taranto-based company requested and secured 1.26 million sq m of water surface and 131 sq m of state maritime area located off the coast of the municipalities of Marsala, Marettimo and Favignana in the north-western part of the Sicilian Channel.

The total value of the concession is EUR 84.4 million. The scheme was proposed by Danish offshore wind energy developer Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). The duo will need to invest EUR 741 million to realise the project.

Project manager Luigi Severini recently told Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore that construction was planned to start in 2023.