Ingeteam presents new simulation models to ease wind power grid integration

Ingeteam presented its advanced simulation models developed to address the complex grid stability and connectivity problems that come with integrating wind turbines of wind energy into global electricity transportation infrastructures.

With the grid conditions of each wind farm requiring specific and stringent requirements, complex modeling is paramount to solving the stability and connectivity challenges of the grid. In particular, the need to work with very low short-circuit ratios (SCR) or quality factor grids, as well as the existence of sub-synchronous and parallel resonances are important challenges. To overcome these problems, it is essential to develop accurate modeling of the drive control loops and their interaction with the grid by using linear invariant time (LTI) strategies.

Software in the Loop (SiL) and Hardware in the Loop (HiL) systems are commonly used in the industry, but advanced simulation models developed by Ingeteam such as Linear Time-Invariant (LTI) allow for greater agility in executing parameter sweeps and try new algorithms

With the use of a state space matrix, the stability and dynamic behavior of the system can be easily obtained from the LTI model. To achieve this, Ingeteam characterizes all possible variations and casuistic conditions of the grid parameters, generates the LTI models for all cases and validates the solution through the SiL and HiL systems.

“Around the world, a wide range of grid codes are constantly evolving. As the amount of renewable energy deployed globally continues to increase steadily, the critical problem of grid stability also becomes increasingly complex. Ingeteam’s advanced simulation models are the answer to the complex grid problems that come with a high penetration of wind energy in transmission networks, “said Alberto Barcia, Commercial Director of Ingeteam’s Wind Business Unit.

Ingeteam continually works to develop advanced technical solutions that optimize the performance of its power converter products. The company’s leading technical knowledge, acquired through more than 29,000 power converters installed in wind farms worldwide, enables it to solve the most demanding technical challenges facing the wind power sector.

Ingeteam currently has more than 50 GW of wind electric power conversion equipment installed worldwide. Its wind power converters operate efficiently on a wide variety of networks, each with specific conditions. In all situations, key stability and connectivity requirements are met.

Earlier this year, Ingeteam launched another of its latest innovations: its next-generation wind power converters, developed for high-power DFIG applications ranging from 6 to 8 MW. Ingeteam’s high power DFIG converters comply with the strictest network codes and include FRT, SCR and SSR functions, allowing them to be deployed anywhere in the world.