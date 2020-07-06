GE Renewable Energy connects the world’s most powerful hydro unit to the grid in Wudongde, China

GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions is providing 6 x 850 MW Francis turbine generator sets and related equipment for the Wudongde project. Connection to the Grid and successful 72 hours trial operation marked a significant step towards the official commissioning of the giant hydropower project.

The Wudongde Hydropower Project is another large-scale national energy infrastructure project that GE Hydro Solutions has built with the China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) following the Three Gorges Project and the Xiangjiaba Hydropower Station.

GE Renewable Energy’s first unit of the Wudongde (WDD) hydropower station has been successfully connected to the grid for power generation and has completed 72 hours of trial operation. This milestone marked a significant step towards the official commissioning and operations of the remaining units and the entire project.

GE Hydro Solutions is providing 6 x 850 MW Francis turbine-generator sets and related equipment for the WDD hydropower project. At 850 MW, these are the world’s largest units ever used in a hydropower plant. They represent another large-scale national energy infrastructure project that GE Hydro Solutions has built with CTG following the Three Gorges Project and the Xiangjiaba Hydropower Station.

“Congratulations to CTG and all the parties involved on the successful commissioning of the first unit of the WDD Hydropower Station. The fact that this giant unit of 850 MW is now up and running is a clear proof of the capabilities of our local design and manufacturing teams. For more than 20 years of cooperation, GE and CTG have established a long-term partnership in equipment supply and technology exchange. We share experiences, results and above all our mutual commitment to make hydropower a foundation of China’s future energy landscape,” said Pascal Radue, CEO of GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions.

With its participation in the WDD project, GE Renewable Energy has also effectively promoted the upgrading of local hydropower manufacturing and project management skills. The company mobilized resources in China and throughout the world. The project management was led out of Tianjin, China. This is also where most components were manufactured before subsequent assembly at the WDD site. Other components, such as the six turbine runners and the generator lower brackets, due to their exceptional size, were manufactured in a dedicated on-site facility. This remote workshop helped GE Hydro Solutions improve logistical efficiency while maintaining quality standards. In this way, the first unit could be delivered two months in advance.

WDD Hydropower Station is located in the lower reaches of Jinsha River with a total installed capacity of 10,200 MW. It is third hydropower station with a capacity above 10,000 MW in China and the seventh in the world. It is a major clean energy project that will bring more clean energy to the grid, promote energy conservation and facilitate emissions reductions. The project is scheduled to be operational in 2021, reaching an annual power generation of 39 million MWh.

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.